Image copyright GMP Image caption A car left parked on a residential street in Wythenshawe was recently vandalised

The director of an airport meet-and-greet firm has been fined for parking a car outside his own home - after trading standards officers used a tracking device to follow the vehicle.

Nabeel Khoury's firm insisted the car would be parked securely when in fact it was parked in Wythenshawe, near Manchester Airport.

Residents have long complained about holidaymakers' cars blighting the area.

Khoury, 45, and the PPS Manchester Ltd were fined a total of £3,567.

The company was found guilty of engaging in a misleading action at Manchester Magistrates' Court.

Councillor Rabnawaz Akbar, of Manchester City Council, said: "Cowboy meet and greet firms are making life a misery for residents in Wythenshawe and I'm pleased that the courts have found it appropriate to impose a significant fine on this so-called company."

Image copyright Google Image caption Khoury parked the car outside his own front door in Greenwood Road, Wythenshawe

Trading standards observed PPS in 2016, booking a three-day airport parking service through the PPS website.

The firm claimed cars were surrounded by fencing and CCTV and patrolled 24 hours a day by security guards.

When questioned, Khoury insisted the car had been secure outside his home and claimed it would have been moved to a car park if the booking had been for longer.

As the company's sole director he was fined £425, ordered to pay £1,000 in costs and a victim of crime surcharge of £42.

PPS Manchester was also fined £1,000, with £1,000 costs and a victim surcharge of £100.

Khoury has been approached for comment.