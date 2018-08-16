Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Nathan Marshall died in hospital in May

A driver has denied murdering a man who died after a car hit a group of people outside a club in Greater Manchester.

Nathan Marshall, 30, died after being struck outside the Salisbury Club in Truro Avenue, Stockport on 27 May.

Jonathan Snape, 30, of Yew Tree Lane, Manchester, admitted several offences at Minshull Street Crown Court, but denied murder, attempted murder, wounding with intent and affray.

He was ordered to stand trial in Manchester in November.

Snape pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and dangerous driving.