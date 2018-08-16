Image copyright Google Image caption Michael Long is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Friday

A man has been charged after a fatal stabbing at a shop.

Keith Harris, 43, died in hospital after police were called to the Premier convenience store on Ainsworth Road, Radcliffe at 07:30 BST on Wednesday.

Michael Long, 35, of no fixed address, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Friday.

A Greater Manchester Police spokeswoman said Mr Harris was not believed to be a shop worker.

Mr Long has also been charged with attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Two women, aged 29 and 30, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been bailed pending further inquiries.