Image copyright GMP Image caption Fuad Ghalib was taken to hospital where he was treated for life-changing injuries, police said

A "cowardly" hit-and-run driver who struck a grandfather and left him "for dead" has been jailed.

Khalyl Mattis, 22, hit Fuad Ghalib in Moss Side, Manchester, on 1 October 2017 while being pursued by police.

When the officers stopped to help Mr Ghalib, who is known by his family as "Papa Smurf", the car drove off.

Mattis was found guilty of causing injury by dangerous driving at Manchester Crown Court and jailed for five years six months on Thursday.

Mr Ghalib, 79, who was found lying in Caythorpe Street, was taken to hospital and treated for life-changing injuries, police said.

Image copyright GMP Image caption Khalyl Mattis "tried every dishonest trick in the book" to avoid conviction, police said

In the days following the collision, his family issued an emotional appeal for the driver to hand himself in.

However, Greater Manchester Police said Mattis, of Lynton Drive, Manchester, "continued to carry on about his life, knowing that he had left a man for dead".

He was also convicted of dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice and was banned from driving for five years.

Sgt Lee Westhead said he "showed no remorse as he tried every dishonest trick in the book in an attempt to avoid the consequences of his abhorrent behaviour".

"He woefully underestimated the investigation that ultimately uncovered his lies and proved that he was the person responsible for Mr Ghalib's horrendous injuries," he added.

"Mattis is a cowardly individual who was clearly terrified of us catching up with him."