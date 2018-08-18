Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was attacked at a mosque on Clarendon Road

An 80-year-old man has been stabbed at a mosque during prayers.

He was attacked at the place of worship on Clarendon Road in Whalley Range, Manchester, at about 13:50 BST on Friday.

The man was taken to hospital, where he is being treated for serious injuries. A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of assault and is in custody.

Greater Manchester Police said it was not thought to be a hate crime and appealed for witnesses.

Ch Insp Faz Zaman said: "People will understandably be concerned that an elderly man has been stabbed in a place of worship, but we believe this is an isolated incident."