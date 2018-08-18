Image copyright Google Image caption The burglary took place on Homewood Road

A 95-year-old woman has been described as a "tough cookie" by police after she was involved in a struggle with teenage burglars at her home.

Five boys, believed to be between the ages of 15 and 16, broke into her home in Manchester on Thursday night.

After the woman went to investigate the noise, she struggled with the burglars who shoved her to the ground.

The offenders then smashed their way out of her kitchen window with an old typewriter and fled.

'These animals'

Three of the suspects were described as being white and the other two black. They all wore dark clothing.

Det Con Rachel Wood, from Greater Manchester Police, said: "Although this lady is a tough cookie, she has been left distraught and injured as a result of this incident.

"The comfort of a person's own home is where they should feel safest but these animals smashed their way in to the property without a second thought for the woman living there."