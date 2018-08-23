Image copyright Google Image caption Dr Khalid Ahmed worked as a consultant at the Royal Oldham Hospital

Police are investigating "significant concerns" raised over post-mortem examinations carried out for a coroner.

Dr Khalid Ahmed worked as a histopathologist - studying how disease affects tissue - for the Pennine Acute NHS Trust at the Royal Oldham Hospital.

He carried out a number of post-mortem examinations for North Manchester coroner Joanne Kearsley, some of which gave an "incorrect" cause of death, a review found.

Dr Ahmed has not commented on the case.

Professor Simon Kim Suvarna, a consultant histopathologist at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals, examined a sample of 38 of the reports after Ms Kearsley's office raised concerns with Dr Ahmed's employers in May 2017.

Professor Suvarna said he could not comment on his report until it was heard in the coroner's court.

A hearing in September is due to decide if the scheduled inquests where Dr Ahmed has provided expert evidence through his post-mortem examinations should continue.

Coroners often reach verdicts on the causes of death of people based on expert medical evidence after doctors carry out post-mortem examinations.

'Highlighted concerns'

Dr Ahmed, who qualified as a doctor in 1989 in Bangalore, India, joined the Pennine Acute Trust in January 2007.

The trust said after it was told of the coroner's concerns, an "in-depth internal review" into Dr Ahmed's practice was carried out, which concluded in February.

It covered his work for the coroner and for the trust, which "had also highlighted concerns regarding his NHS work for the organisation".

However, the trust said a "thorough and extensive investigation" of Dr Ahmed's NHS work "provided assurance" his practice was "within the range of a reasonable pathologist".

But the review by Professor Suvarna revealed "significant concerns" over "inadequate" reports.

Greater Manchester Police said it was "assessing what, if any, criminal offences may have been committed in relation to findings presented to the coroner".

Dr Ahmed no longer works for the trust, but the General Medical Council said he was still licensed to practise as a histopathologist.