Image copyright GMP Image caption Terence Brien and Liam Farmer had posed as driveway repair men before carrying out their raids

A man who tied up and assaulted elderly women in their own homes while robbing them has been jailed for ten years.

Liam Farmer, 21, was arrested at his home in Barlow Moor Road, Manchester, where police found tens of thousands of pounds stuffed in a cereal box.

Posing as workmen, Farmer and accomplice Terence Brien broke into homes in Stockport and stole jewellery.

Farmer spent £12,000 on designer clothes, including £900 on a pair of trainers, police said.

He admitted two counts of robbery, attempted burglary and possession of a prohibited weapon and was jailed for 10 years and eight months at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court.

'Heartless individuals'

Brien, 23, of Whitchurch Road, Manchester, was jailed for four years and six months after pleading guilty to three counts of burglary and one count of attempted burglary.

In a series of robberies the pair had posed as driveway repair men, knocking on doors and handing out leaflets to see if people were home before breaking in.

Farmer carried out his final burglary near Didsbury Park before being arrested.

Police found his DNA on a balaclava thrown from a getaway car and gloves which were sniffed out by police dogs.

Following their jailing, Det Matt Tarr described the pair as "heartless individuals" and police would always work hard to bring burglars to justice.