Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the World War Two device device was 'inert' and posed no threat to the public

A World War Two grenade has been found in a house by workers.

Greater Manchester Police said officers were called to Gloucester Road in Heald Green, Stockport, at about 09:20 BST following the discovery.

A police spokesman said properties on either side of the house were evacuated while a bomb disposal team assessed the device before taking it away.

He added that the grenade was found to be "inert" and had not posed a threat to the public.

The BBC understands the device - which was intact with the firing pin in place - was kept as a souvenir by the former occupier of the property.