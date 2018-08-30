Image copyright GMP Image caption Allen Ingram had been standing next to his taxi when he was hit

A man has admitted killing a taxi driver in a crash during a police chase.

Allen Ingram, 64, was stood by his taxi in St Lawrence Road, Denton, when a car driven by Daniel Sayers struck him. He died at the scene.

Sayers, 26, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty at Manchester Crown Court to causing death by dangerous driving.

He fled the scene but handed himself in the next day, the court heard.

Mr Ingram, who worked for Call-A-Cab, was given emergency treatment on July 31 but died of his injuries.

Mark Fireman, defending, said Sayers wanted to be sentenced on Thursday but the court was told victim impact statements had yet to be taken.

Image caption The crash was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct

The prosecution is also waiting for results on the estimated speed of his driving shortly before the crash, the court heard.

Judge Maurice Greene remanded Sayers in custody until 26 September.

On the day of the crash, Greater Manchester Police said officers on patrol had attempted to stop the Vauxhall Mokka being driven by Sayers after "their suspicions were raised".

Ch Supt Neil Evans previously said Mr Ingram was an "innocent man that tragically lost his life".

The incident has been routinely referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, the force said.