Image copyright GMP Image caption Police released images of Jordan Ratcliffe when he went missing and what he may have looked like at the age of 23 in 2015

The aunt of a man who went missing when he was 16 has urged him to return home on the 10th anniversary of his disappearance.

Kimberley Pierce last saw her nephew Jordan Ratcliffe when she dropped him off in Manchester in 2008.

He was due to visit the Men's Direct Hostel in Longsight but never arrived.

Despite potential sightings in Portsmouth, Liverpool and London he has never been found. Ms Pierce said: "We love and miss you. Please come home."

A £20,000 reward offered for help in finding Mr Ratcliffe in 2015 is still in place.

The last reported sightings of Mr Ratcliffe, from Moston, were in Portsmouth in 2014 and Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said there have been no further reports.

In April 2017 Ashton Canal was drained as part of the search for Mr Ratcliffe, who is now 26, but to no avail.

Serious concerns

Julie Potts from GMP said the past decade has been "filled with unbearable anguish for his family".

"We endeavour to work in the belief that Jordan is alive and well and will one day return home or be found," she said.

"But we also have to take into consideration something may have happened to him and there remains serious concerns over his disappearance."

Renewing an appeal for information, she added: "We want to remind people about Jordan in the hope someone might recognise him or perhaps remember seeing him.

"Sometimes the smallest fragment of information can lead to important new lines of enquiry."

GMP described Mr Ratcliffe as white, of medium build, 5ft 7ins (1.7m) tall with short ginger hair and brown eyes.

A computer-generated image of what he may look like now was produced in 2015.