Image copyright Google Image caption The defendant was bailed until sentencing on 25 September

A 17-year-old has admitted a "cowardly" attempted robbery of a 93-year-old woman in a bag snatch at a bus stop.

The victim suffered multiple injuries to her head, knees and hands when she was dragged to the ground in Turf Lane, Chadderton, Oldham, said police.

Officers said the attack on 16 August could have had "graver consequences" but for her "remarkable strength".

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will be sentenced on 25 September at Tameside Youth Court.

'Vulnerable elderly lady'

At the hearing on Tuesday, chair of the bench Michael Simon told the boy all sentencing options were open.

He said: "This is a very serious matter. It was a vulnerable elderly lady who you attacked in a very serious manner."

Nick Ross, for the defence, told the court his client was someone who had "done very well for himself" since arriving in the UK and had made "one enormous mistake".

The 17-year-old was bailed ahead of sentencing.