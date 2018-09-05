Image copyright Mobike Image caption The cycle hire scheme launched in June with 1,000 bikes made available

Mobike is to suspend its bike-sharing scheme in Manchester after losing 10% of its cycles each month due to theft and vandalism.

The Chinese firm said too many had been stolen, dumped in canals and bins, had locks hacked off or been set on fire.

Manchester has become the only city among 200 worldwide to lose the service because of persistent crime.

Mobike said it had already "processed refunds" and would start removing its fleet imminently.