Crime-hit Mobike suspends Manchester sharing scheme
- 5 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Mobike is to suspend its bike-sharing scheme in Manchester after losing 10% of its cycles each month due to theft and vandalism.
The Chinese firm said too many had been stolen, dumped in canals and bins, had locks hacked off or been set on fire.
Manchester has become the only city among 200 worldwide to lose the service because of persistent crime.
Mobike said it had already "processed refunds" and would start removing its fleet imminently.