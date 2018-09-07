Image copyright Google

A man has been charged with the murder of Luke Graham who was shot dead in a street in Greater Manchester.

Mr Graham, 31, was found in Birch Street, Ashton-under-Lyne, on 13 June and later died in hospital.

Lee Adshead, 26, of Havana Close, Manchester, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

He will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on Friday, Greater Manchester Police said.

Following his death Mr Graham's family described him as a "loving son, dad and brother who was always there for family and friends".