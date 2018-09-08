Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was fatally injured outside the Royal British Legion club in Halton

A murder inquiry has begun after a teenager was fatally injured during a "disturbance" outside a Royal British Legion club.

The 18-year-old died in hospital after being found with a "serious injury" in Halton Village, Runcorn, on Friday.

Cheshire Police officers were called at about 20:30 BST and the force said inquiries were in their early stages.

Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage from the area at the time has been urged to come forward.

Det Insp Adam Waller said: "We are in the very early stages of piecing together the events.

"Inquiries are ongoing and I urge anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that may help our investigation to get in touch."

He said he was keen to hear from anyone who was driving along Main Street or Castle Road around the time the victim was injured.