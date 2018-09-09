Manchester

British man dies after falling ill on Jet2 flight to Ibiza

  • 9 September 2018
jet2 plane Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The Ibiza-bound flight was diverted to Toulouse

A British man has died after needing medical attention on a flight to Spain.

The Ibiza-bound Jet2 flight from Manchester diverted to Toulouse in France on Saturday evening due to the emergency.

A spokesperson for the airline said the man, who has not been named, was taken to hospital where he later died.

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: "We are in contact with the French authorities following the death of a British man in Toulouse.

"We are supporting his family at this difficult time."

