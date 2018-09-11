Moss Side shooting: Two men arrested over carnival attack
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after 12 people were injured in a shooting following a Caribbean Carnival.
The victims, including a 12-year-old girl, were shot at a street party in Moss Side, Manchester, in the early hours of 12 August.
Several victims suffered "pellet-type wounds", while a man broke his leg.
The men, aged 24 and 30, are also being held on suspicion of possession of a firearm.
Det Ch Insp Colin Larkin described it as a "dangerous attack".