Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The shooting took place in Claremont Road after the first day of the Caribbean Carnival

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after 12 people were injured in a shooting following a Caribbean Carnival.

The victims, including a 12-year-old girl, were shot at a street party in Moss Side, Manchester, in the early hours of 12 August.

Several victims suffered "pellet-type wounds", while a man broke his leg.

The men, aged 24 and 30, are also being held on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

Det Ch Insp Colin Larkin described it as a "dangerous attack".