Image copyright Google Image caption The victims were found on Aldersyde Street

A man has been charged with murder after a body was found at a house in Bolton.

David Hesketh, 47, of no fixed address, is due to appear at Bolton Magistrates' Court.

Police were called to Aldersyde Street at about 19:35 BST on Friday by paramedics who were responding to a report a man was unconscious.

The man - believed to be aged in his 30s - was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman was also found injured at the property and was taken to hospital for treatment.