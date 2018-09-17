Bolton murder accused due to appear in court
- 17 September 2018
A man has been charged with murder after a body was found at a house in Bolton.
David Hesketh, 47, of no fixed address, is due to appear at Bolton Magistrates' Court.
Police were called to Aldersyde Street at about 19:35 BST on Friday by paramedics who were responding to a report a man was unconscious.
The man - believed to be aged in his 30s - was pronounced dead at the scene.
A woman was also found injured at the property and was taken to hospital for treatment.