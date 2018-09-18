Image caption Drew Povey was in the TV series Educating Greater Manchester

The head teacher of the school which featured in the TV series Educating Greater Manchester has resigned after claiming his suspension felt like a "personal vendetta".

Drew Povey, head at Harrop Fold School in Little Hulton, Salford, was suspended in July.

The BBC understands the suspension relates to school record-keeping.

In a tweet, Mr Povey said he could no longer sit quietly under the "threat" of not being able to comment.

He said he understood his suspension related to "administrative errors involving a very small number of pupils".

'Semblance of normality'

Mr Povey said he took full responsibility for the errors, but did not believe they "constitute grounds for me to be pursued in the way that I have been".

"This feels very much like a personal vendetta and I hope that by removing myself from the situation , that some semblance of normality will return to the school, for the benefit of all," he said.

Mr Povey offered his time on a voluntary basis to support the school while new leadership is appointed.

Salford City Council and Harrop Fold have been approached for comment.

Hundreds of people had signed a petition calling for Mr Povey to be reinstated.

Harrop Fold announced the appointment of interim head teacher Damian Owen earlier this month.