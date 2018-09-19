Murder arrest over Hindley pub fight death
- 19 September 2018
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a man who was attacked outside a pub.
The man in his 50s was attacked outside The Bear's Paw in Hindley, Wigan at about 22:50 BST on Saturday and died in hospital two days later.
Greater Manchester Police said a 46-year-old man was arrested after walking into Wigan police station on Tuesday.
Det Insp Andy Butterworth said despite the arrest, the investigation into the man's death "continues".