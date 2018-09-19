Manchester

Murder arrest over Hindley pub fight death

  • 19 September 2018
The Bear's Paw pub in Hindley Image copyright Google

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a man who was attacked outside a pub.

The man in his 50s was attacked outside The Bear's Paw in Hindley, Wigan at about 22:50 BST on Saturday and died in hospital two days later.

Greater Manchester Police said a 46-year-old man was arrested after walking into Wigan police station on Tuesday.

Det Insp Andy Butterworth said despite the arrest, the investigation into the man's death "continues".

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites