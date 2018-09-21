Image copyright David Dixon/Geograph Image caption Warburton toll bridge spans the Manchester Ship Canal between Warburton in Trafford and Rixton in Warrington

Residents fear the cost of crossing a toll bridge will rise "significantly" as a result of the owner investing in improvement work.

Motorists using the Warburton Toll Bridge to cross the Manchester Ship Canal are charged 12p, which can only be paid by hand and in cash.

Warrington Council said the toll would be reviewed to fund improvement works.

The bridge owners, Peel Ports, plans a series of improvements to the bridge including an automated payment system.

A toll has been charged ever since the bridge first opened in 1863. Currently, all vehicles are charged 12p, with a daily pass available for 25p.

A Warrington Borough Council report said Peel Ports was "preparing a case to the Department for Transport to make a major investment in the bridge and its approach roads", including

Maintenance work to increase the weight limit so lorries and buses can use it

Two lorry turning areas either side of the bridge

An automated payment system to allow "free flowing" tolling and cut traffic queues at toll booths

The report added: "Peel have confirmed that this will likely lead to a review of the toll charge to fund these works."

Peel would not comment on the likelihood of a price rise but a spokesman added: "Peel Ports remains committed to addressing the concerns raised by the local community and recognise that the bridge is in need of maintenance and upgrading."

Maggie Carter, from the Warburton Toll Bridge Action Group, said they had been told at public meetings that the charge would rise "significantly".

"I thought the councils would jump in with two feet and say 'you're not doing it'," she said.

"They should take the toll off completely. That would be the idea solution to everything. I think we've paid enough."

Hans Mundry from Warrington Borough Council said the authority would "continue to hold Peel Ports to account on these actions and (ensure that) that local users of the bridge are protected from any substantial increases in tolls".