Image caption The BBC has been shown photos of letters in a bag that were salvaged from the fire

A Royal Mail worker has resigned after he was suspected of taking letters home with him and burning them.

It is believed he accumulated so much mail from the sorting office in Eccles, Greater Manchester, that he began burning it in his garden.

The BBC has been told it is not clear why the worker allegedly started taking the post home in March.

Royal Mail said it was investigating a staff member on suspicion of withholding and destroying mail.

The BBC understands there is a theory the staff member was missing targets and hid the letters he was not able to deal with.

It is claimed he then set fire to the letters because he had so many he did not know what to do with them.

Image copyright Google Image caption It is believed the worker accumulated mail from the sorting office in Eccles

A neighbour is said to have seen the fire and called the police.

Royal Mail has yet to reveal how many letters were taken and said there was an ongoing investigation.

Salvaged letters

BBC Radio Manchester has been shown photos of letters in a bag - salvaged from the fire - that have been singed around the edges.

Retrieved letters are being delivered - in some cases six months late - with a covering letter from the Royal Mail.

A Royal Mail statement said: "Royal Mail is investigating a staff member from Eccles delivery office on the suspicion of withholding and destroying mail.

"These investigations are ongoing and the worker has resigned from his post.

"Royal Mail has a zero tolerance approach to any dishonesty and that stance is shared by the overwhelming majority of postmen and women, who are honest and hardworking and who do all they can to protect the mail and deliver it safely."