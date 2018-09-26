Image copyright Google Image caption One man fell to his death and another was found dead in a room at the hotel

Two men have been found dead at a hotel in the centre of Manchester.

One of the men, aged in his 20s, was reported to have fallen from the Britannia Hotel in Portland Street at 05:30 BST. He died at the scene.

Greater Manchester Police officers then found the body of the second man in a bedroom.

Silver Street, which runs behind the hotel, remains closed while officers investigate the cause of their deaths.

Det Ch Insp Amber Waywell: "We are currently working to establish exactly what has happened to lead to the death of both these men.

She asked anyone with information about the deaths, "no matter how small or insignificant it might seem", to contact police.