Boy, 2, critical after being hit by car in Denton
- 27 September 2018
A two-year-old boy has been left critically injured after being struck by a car in Greater Manchester.
He was hit at about 18:10 BST on Wednesday in Reid Close, Denton, police said.
Sgt Lee Westhead, of Greater Manchester Police, said: "This young boy remains in hospital and his family are at his bedside at this awful time."
The force said a woman driving the Black Audi that hit the child stopped and remained at the scene.
Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with CCTV footage to come forward.