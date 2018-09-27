Manchester

Boy, 2, critical after being hit by car in Denton

  • 27 September 2018
Reid Close, Denton Image copyright Google
Image caption The boy was struck in Reid Close, Denton

A two-year-old boy has been left critically injured after being struck by a car in Greater Manchester.

He was hit at about 18:10 BST on Wednesday in Reid Close, Denton, police said.

Sgt Lee Westhead, of Greater Manchester Police, said: "This young boy remains in hospital and his family are at his bedside at this awful time."

The force said a woman driving the Black Audi that hit the child stopped and remained at the scene.

Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with CCTV footage to come forward.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites