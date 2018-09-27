Image copyright Google Image caption Police said it was an "incredibly tragic incident"

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at an address in Oldham.

Police were called to the property on Acorn Close, Chadderton shortly after 20:45 BST on Wednesday over reports that a woman had fallen.

The woman, who was believed to be in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene, Greater Manchester Police said.

The 54-year-old man, who was arrested at the scene, remains in custody for questioning.

Det Insp Kenny Blain said it was "an incredibly tragic incident and our thoughts and sympathies are with the family of the woman at this time".