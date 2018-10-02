Image copyright Google Image caption Christopher Partington's home was raided on 9 May

A man has admitted possessing terror documents containing information about explosives and weapons.

Christopher Partington, 33, pleaded guilty to six counts of collecting information which was likely to be useful for the purposes of terrorism.

He also admitted possession of shotgun cartridges found when his home in Little Hulton, Salford was raided by counter-terrorism officers on 9 May.

Partington is due to be sentenced at Manchester Crown Court on 5 November.

The court heard that he admitted possessing electronic documents including:

How To Make Black Powder And Other Explosives

Improvised Munitions Handbook

Amateur Pyrotechnics

His collection also included two volumes of The Poor Man's James Bond, which contained information about explosives, weapons, unarmed combat, poisons, and booby traps.

Appearing by videolink from HMP Manchester, Partington pleaded not guilty, however, to possessing another terror document, the IRA Green Book.

That charge will lie on file when Partington is sentenced.

He was further remanded in custody until that hearing.