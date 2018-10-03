Image copyright Pixel 8000 Image caption Manchester United got caught in city centre traffic on Tuesday

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has said he wants more powers to reduce disruption on the roads.

Mr Burnham claimed there was "no coordination" between Highways England and local councils for roadworks planning.

Major roadworks on Regent Road, Salford the M62 and Trafford Park are causing misery for drivers.

On Tuesday, Manchester United's Champions League game was delayed after the team bus was caught in traffic.

Mr Burnham, who was late for his monthly phone-in on BBC Radio Manchester earlier due to traffic congestion, said transport was the biggest issue facing Manchester.

A Highways England spokesperson said it was committed to working "even more closely and collaboratively with Transport for Greater Manchester, the Mayor and other partners to minimise any disruption".

Image caption Andy Burnham wants the same powers as the Mayor of London

Mr Burnham said with current roadworks, he does not have the power to "instruct Highways England to do it differently".

He called for similar powers to those held by the Mayor of London to be able to enforce box junctions and introduce red routes

United have been charged by Uefa for the five-minute delay in the kick off against Valencia after their team coach was held up in traffic on its way from the Lowry Hotel in central Manchester.

Manager Jose Mourinho said: "It took 75 minutes from the Lowry Hotel."

Chris Fletcher, campaign and marketing director at Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce, said the delay United experienced was "a daily occurrence for most motorists".

He added: "It's a pity that it's only after a high profile incident like this that people are realising what the issues and problem actually mean for thousands of commuters on a regular basis."