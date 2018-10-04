Image copyright Family handout Image caption Marianne's parents paid tribute to their "beautiful" daughter

The parents of an 11-year-old girl who died after being hit by a car have paid tribute to their "beautiful" daughter.

Marianne Haboc was struck by a red Range Rover while walking down Taylor Street in Rochdale on Monday.

Her family said she was a "natural born leader" and would be "sadly missed" by those who knew her at her school, gymnastic club and church.

A woman, 33, arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving was released under investigation.

Marianne's parents said she loved gymnastics and they were "incredibly proud" of her achievements.

They added she was a "devoted" Catholic and enjoyed gospel reading.

"It was her own goal to be a top pupil of the year before leaving primary school," they said.

Marianne was struck by a car at about 15:30 BST and was pronounced dead at the scene.