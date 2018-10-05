Image copyright Stephen Thomson Image caption Disruption is continuing for passengers between Manchester and Stoke-on-Trent

Rail passengers have faced disruption after a signalling fault between Manchester Piccadilly and Wilmslow hit rush hour journeys.

Network Rail said the problem, which affected the line between Manchester and Stoke-on-Trent from about 17:00 BST, has now been resolved.

However, it will take some time for services to return to normal.

Arriva Trains said passengers can travel between Manchester and Crewe/Warrington using any route.