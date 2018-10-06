Image copyright Google Image caption The man tried to force his way into the couple's house on Thurlwood Avenue through the front door

An elderly couple showed "remarkable bravery" when they fought off a knife-wielding man during a "terrifying burglary", police have said.

Greater Manchester Police said a man with a 8in (20cm) knife tried to force his way into their home on Thurlwood Avenue, Withington, on Friday night.

The couple, both in their 80s, suffered cuts to their arms and feet in a "scuffle", a spokesman said.

The man, described as white and aged 35 to 40, left empty-handed, he added.

Appealing for information about the attack, which happened at about 22:05 BST, Det Con Luke Raine said it was "a terrifying burglary targeting two elderly members of our community".

"Through their remarkable bravery, they have managed to fight off the assailant," he said.