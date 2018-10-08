Image copyright Google Image caption The officer was struggling with the suspect at a shop in Gidlow Lane, Wigan, on Sunday

A police officer has been stabbed until the knife snapped while dealing with an armed robber.

The officer in his 40s was struggling with the suspect at the Premier AM to PM Stores in Gidlow Lane, Wigan, Greater Manchester, on Sunday night.

He only suffered injuries to his arm because he was wearing protective body armour, police said.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault and robbery.

Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said he was "appalled" by the "abhorrent attack".

"Thankfully, his injuries were not as significant or serious as they could have been, which is a credit to his bravery, the assistance of his colleagues and undoubtedly his body armour," he said.

The officer was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been discharged.