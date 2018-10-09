Image copyright Google Image caption The officer pursued a man after being called to reports of a robbery at AM to PM stores on Gidlow Lane

A man has been charged with assault after a police officer was stabbed as he responded to an armed robbery.

The officer pursued a man after being called to reports of a robbery at AM to PM stores on Gidlow Lane in Wigan at 22:05 BST on Sunday.

He suffered stab wounds to his arm.

Stephen Unsworth, 35, of no fixed address was due before magistrates in Wigan charged with three counts of robbery, grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

Greater Manchester Police said the officer had been protected from more severe injuries by his body armour.