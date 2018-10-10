Image copyright Google Image caption HMP Forest Bank in Salford is a Category B prison for men

A prison officer has been arrested by police investigating corruption at a jail in Greater Manchester.

The 28-year-old man, from Bolton, works at HMP Forest Bank in Salford on Monday, the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit said.

He was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in a public office and conveying a prohibited article into the prison.

The Category B prison is privately run by Sodexo Justice Services.

It houses men, and has a capacity of 1,460.

Det Sgt John Davies said the arrest was made following work between the prison and the police.

He added he hoped it was "another positive step in tackling prison corruption in the North West".

"We will continue our efforts to bring offenders to justice," he said.