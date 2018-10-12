Image copyright GMP Image caption Mohammed Jama was told he must serve a minimum of 18 years

A man who stabbed another man to death has been given a life sentence.

Mohammed Nabeel Hassan, 22, died after being found with stab wounds on Waterloo Street, Oldham at 15:20 on 9 March.

Mohammed Jama, 20 and of Ashley Street, Oldham was told he must serve a minimum of 18 years after being found guilty of murder at Manchester Crown Court.

Sadik Djama, 22, and Musa Jama, 22, were both acquitted of murder but jailed for other offences.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mohammed Nabeel Hassan was found on Waterloo Street, Oldham

Djama, of Deerhurst Drive in the Longsight area of Manchester was jailed for 28 months for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Jama, also of Ashley Street, Oldham was jailed for 21 months after being convicted of possession of a bladed weapon.