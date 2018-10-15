A woman has died and a second person is in a critical condition following a fatal crash, police have said.

Officers said a 71-year-old passenger in a VW Golf was killed when the car collided with a Mercedes S600 in Mort Lane, Tyldesley, Wigan on Sunday.

The 38-year-old driver of the Golf was critically ill in hospital, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) added.

Two men, aged 37 and 38, received minor injuries in the crash and were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

They were receiving treatment in hospital, GMP said.

The force is appealing for witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage of the crash which happened at about 16:30 BST in Mort Lane.