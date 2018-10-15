Image copyright Google Image caption The alleged attack happened in Heywood Park in Bolton

A 15-year-old boy has become the third teenager to be charged with raping a girl in a park in Greater Manchester.

Police were called at 23:00 BST on 26 September to reports that the teenage girl was attacked in Heywood Park in Bolton.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with two counts of rape.

Two other boys, aged 16 and 17, were previously charged in connection with the alleged assault.

They will appear together at Manchester Youth Court on 22 October.

Greater Manchester Police said the girl was continuing to receive support from specially trained officers.