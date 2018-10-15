Image copyright North West Motorway Police Image caption The tyre on the driver's side rear wheel had disintegrated

A drug-driver was arrested after his car was stopped on a busy motorway with only three tyres.

Worried motorists called police after seeing the red Citroen travelling on a bare wheel rim on the M60 near Bury, Greater Manchester.

Police said they had "never seen a car in a worse condition on a motorway" and that it was "beyond belief" it had been driven in such a poor state.

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving.

North West Motorway Police said a number of concerned drivers had called to report a car being driven on the exposed steel rim of one wheel at 10:10 BST on Monday.

Image copyright North West Motorway Police Image caption A police inspector said the car was in the worst condition he had seen on the road

The Citroen, which was also missing a headlight and a wing mirror, was stopped on the clockwise carriageway of the motorway close to junction 23.

After being stopped, the driver told police he had not been involved in a collision before he failed a roadside drugs test.

'Intoxicated state'

He remained in custody on Tuesday after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

A police spokesman said it is not known where he joined the motorway but that he would be reported for motoring offences including driving without insurance.

Image copyright North West Motorway Police Image caption The driver's side wing mirror of the red Citroen was missing when it was pulled over

Insp Neil Anson said: "I have never seen a car in a worse condition on a motorway.

"It is beyond belief that the driver thought he could control the vehicle in this condition.

"His intoxicated state might have had something to do with that."