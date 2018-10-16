Image caption Police would like to trace two men who were seen outside the property

A woman is being treated in hospital for serious burns after a house was firebombed in a "horrendous attack".

Police said a bottle of "accelerants" - similar to a petrol bomb - was thrown through a window shortly after midnight on Montreal Street, Leigh.

The occupants escaped and a woman in her 60s was taken to hospital where she remains in a stable condition.

A neighbour said the woman's clothing was on fire and she was rolling on the ground to put out the flames.

Greater Manchester Police would like to trace two men who were seen outside the property around the time of the incident.

Det Insp Graham Clare said: "This was a horrendous attack in which a woman has been left with serious injuries, and my thoughts are with her and her family.

Image caption Police said a "bottle of accelerants" was thrown at the house

Image caption The occupants escaped and a woman in her 60s was taken to hospital with serious burn injuries

"I would urge anyone who witnessed people acting suspiciously in the area in the early hours of Tuesday morning to come forward and talk to police."