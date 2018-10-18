Image copyright Police handout Image caption Linda Donaldson's killer has never been found

Police have renewed their appeal for information about the murder of a woman whose mutilated body was found dumped in a ditch 30 years ago.

Linda Donaldson's body was discovered with multiple stab wounds in a field off Winwick Lane in Lowton, Wigan.

The flatmate of the 31-year-old sex worker said she left their Liverpool home at 23:30 BST on 17 October 1988.

A £50,000 reward remains in place for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Ms Donaldson's killer.

A police officer who knew Ms Donaldson recalled seeing her between 23:00 and midnight on 17 October.

Her flatmate reported her missing the next day but her body was found in the afternoon.

Police inquiries later established her body had been moved to the ditch after her death but the location of the murder has never been verified.

'Horrific circumstances'

Launching a fresh appeal, Martin Bottomley from Greater Manchester Police's cold case review unit, said: "The murder of Linda Donaldson shocked everyone who worked on it.

"She didn't have the best start in life and through no fault of her own was forced into a lifestyle she would never have chosen for herself.

"She ended up losing her life in horrific circumstances and her killer has never been found."

Police have appealed for anyone who lived in the Merseyside or Lowton areas at the time who "recall something that seemed out of place".

"There are many unanswered questions but we believe there are people out there who know what happened to her," Mr Bottomley added.

"Perhaps you've heard someone talk of the case since and thought something they said seemed odd or out of character."