Image caption The injured policeman was put in an ambulance after the crash

Four people have been charged after a police officer was run over by a van during a police chase.

The 43-year-old officer suffered leg injuries when he was hit by a black van being pursued in Blackley New Road, Blackley, Manchester.

Kane O'Connor, 23, has been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm and aggravated vehicle taking.

A 16-year-old girl, who cannot be named, is charged with assaulting an officer and aggravated vehicle taking.

Another girl, 17, and David Curtis, 22, of Fulham Avenue, Newton Heath have both been charged with aggravated vehicle taking.

Mr O'Connor, of Pytha Fold Road, Manchester has also been charged with dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

All four will appear later at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court.

Greater Manchester Police said its officer has now been released from hospital and is recovering at home.

Police had been responding to a disturbance at a nearby flat when a man allegedly fled in a black Citroen Berlingo.

Image caption The van hit an officer, three police vehicles and five cars in Blackley New Road, say police

Greater Manchester Police said officers attempted to speak to the van driver before it hit the officer.

Three police vehicles and five cars in Blackley New Road were also struck by the vehicle.

Police confirmed the van was later recovered a few miles away in Newton Heath.