Manchester Co-op worker stabbed in robbery attempt
- 19 October 2018
A Co-op staff member has been stabbed during an attempted robbery at a store in Manchester.
The 46-year-old man was attacked at the store in Withington Road, Whalley Range, just after 07:20 BST, Greater Manchester Police said.
The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries not thought to be life-threatening. He was later discharged.
Police said no arrests have been made and inquiries were continuing.