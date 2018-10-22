Image copyright GMFRS Image caption Three classrooms were completely destroyed by the fire

Two 14-year-old girls have been arrested over a fire which destroyed three of a primary school's classrooms.

The blaze broke out at Red Lane Community Primary School in Bolton at about 13:45 BST on Sunday.

A Greater Manchester Police (GMP) spokeswoman said "several young people" were seen near the school at the time.

Det Sgt Rob Parker said "deliberately targeting" a school was "completely reckless and I am just thankful that no-one has been hurt".

The incident is being treated as arson

The spokeswoman added that damage to the building was "extensive" and some parts have been left "completely unusable".

The school was empty at the time of the attack and is currently closed for the half-term break.

A fire service spokesman said eight crews had been sent to the blaze and their "prompt action" had meant a "large portion" of the school was "untouched by fire damage".

The teenage girls, who were arrested on suspicion of arson, have since been released under investigation.