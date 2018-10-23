Image caption The matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct

A serving police officer has been arrested after an alleged abuse of position for a sexual purpose.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the officer, 32, was held on suspicion of police corruption on Sunday.

The officer who is believed to work with volunteer cadets has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

GMP said the officer has been suspended from duty and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IPOC) said it was investigating the matter.

The force said it would be inappropriate to comment any further at this stage.

The IOPC said in a statement: "The investigation relates to allegations that he abused his position for sexual purpose.

"The details of our investigation are still to be confirmed and, as such, we will not be offering further detail at this time."