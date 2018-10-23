Image caption Police said the victim, in her 60s, remained in a critical condition after her home was set alight

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a firebomb attack on a house in Greater Manchester.

A woman in her 60s was left fighting for life following the fire in Leigh on 16 October.

The suspects, aged 19, 22 and 37, were arrested in Leigh and Tyldesley.

The woman and her partner were at home when flammable liquid was thrown through their window and set alight at 00:40 BST, police said.

'Life-changing injuries'

The arrests bring the number of suspects questioned over the fire to four.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Saturday and later bailed pending further inquiries.

Greater Manchester Police said the victim had suffered "life-changing" injuries.