Manchester city centre 'unexploded tank cartridge' closes roads
- 24 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A device believed to be an "unexploded tank cartridge" has been found in Manchester with several roads closed and "evacuations likely", police said.
Greater Manchester Police were called to a building site on Newquay Street in the city centre at 10:55 BST.
Quay Street has been closed at the junction with Water Street and the bridge that crosses the River Irwell has also been closed.
Police said it was likely the device had been there for some time.