Image copyright North West Motorway Police

A lorry was left embedded in the central reservation after crashing on the M6, causing huge delays.

The vehicle hit the barrier on the northbound carriageway between junction 18 for Holmes Chapel, and junction 19 for Knutsford at about 07:25 BST.

Specialist recovery equipment will be needed and "long delays" are expected, Highways England said.

One lane is currently open but Cheshire Police have advised motorists to avoid the area if possible.

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured.