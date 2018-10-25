Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Andy Burnham asked Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola to support his campaign to ease congestion

Manchester United and Manchester City's managers have been asked to help with traffic chaos on match nights by the mayor of Greater Manchester.

Andy Burnham called on Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola for support as part of his plans to tackle congestion.

On Tuesday evening United boss Mourinho got off the team bus and walked to Old Trafford as it was stuck in traffic.

The club was fined €15,000 (£13,203) by Uefa over a late kick-off caused by traffic delays in September.

On Tuesday the team stayed at a hotel half a mile away from the ground for its Champions League clash with Juventus but the bus journey took 45 minutes.

The mayor has ordered a review into travel surrounding week night football games at Old Trafford as part of his wider plans for a "long term solution" to the region's road and rail issues.

"What I would want is for Jose to add his considerable media presence behind the campaign that I'm launching today.

"Nothing would please me more than Jose and Pep and whoever else might come to our aid and say this is a great city and it needs more support right now."