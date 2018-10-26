Image caption A cot was seen being taken to the area where the baby girl was discovered in Heywood

The investigation into the death of a baby girl who was found in woodland has been closed, police have said.

The body of the newborn, who was named Pearl by Greater Manchester Police (GMP), was found near Peel Lane, Heywood, in April.

A woman and a man, aged 33 and 48, who were held on suspicion of murder, birth concealment and burial prevention will face no further action, the force said.

A spokesman said a file on the death had been passed to the coroner.

Det Insp Wesley Knights said the investigation had been "challenging and emotional" as officers "worked painstaking hours in an attempt to determine what happened to this little girl".

"Whilst our investigation will now be closed, we will continue to treat any new credible information incredibly seriously and I would urge anyone with further information to report it," he added.