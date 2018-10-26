Image copyright GMP Image caption Police said Saleem should be ashamed of himself

A guest house owner who sexually assaulted two young girls who wanted to play with his rescued kittens has been jailed.

Adam Saleem, 45, of Oakcroft, Hale Barns House, Hale was jailed for two years at Manchester Crown Court.

He was ordered to sign the sex offender's register for 10 years.

Det Con Paul Walls, of Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said: "Saleem should feel utterly ashamed of his actions."

GMP said three young girls staying at Saleem's guest house in March 2017 were keen to spend time with the cats that he boasted were in his sanctuary for rescued animals.

He opened his bedroom door and told the girls, aged four, eight and nine that they could play with them in his room.

'Travelling guests and unloved cats'

Saleem shut the door and invited the girls to sit on the floor and while they played with the cats he sexually assaulted two of them.

He was reported to police in November when one of the girls told their parents.

Saleem was convicted of two counts of sexual assault of a female under 13 at an earlier trial.

Det Con Walls said: "Saleem promised a safe haven for travelling guests and unloved cats, but there was nothing protecting these young girls from his abhorrent behaviour.

"He looked at these girls playing, and instead of seeing a picture of innocence, chose to act on his most twisted desires."

Saleem is also subject to a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years.