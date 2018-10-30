Image copyright GMP Image caption Greater Manchester Police said Jafar Ali "did nothing to help" his victim

A man who killed a "complete stranger" with a single punch outside a takeaway has been jailed.

Jafar Ali, of Church Stile, Rochdale was found guilty at Manchester Crown Court of Keith Maden's manslaughter and sentenced to four and a half years.

The jury heard Ali, 20, punched Mr Maden, 59, following a row in Rochdale, causing the older man to fall and hit his head. He later died in hospital.

Police said Ali was "unsurprised" when officers went to arrest him.

The court heard Ali and his friends had been in Rochdale town centre on 28 September and went to Dixy Chicken on Reed Hill to get some food.

While they were waiting for their order to be cooked, Mr Maden approached the takeaway from a nearby hotel.

The disagreement started before he could even enter the building, the court heard.

After punching Mr Maden, Ali fled the scene.

When police went to Ali's home to arrest him the following day, he was said to be "unsurprised", telling officers that he had been going to hand himself in later that day.

Senior investigating officer Duncan Thorpe said he hoped Mr Maden's family could "take some comfort" from knowing Ali was behind bars.

"In just a few seconds, Ali took a complete stranger away from the people who loved him the most," he said.

"While Ali may not have meant to kill the man, he did nothing to help when he realised the extent of Keith's injuries."